VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $27.04 million and $17,850.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00628057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035222 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,686,233 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

