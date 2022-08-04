VIBE (VIBE) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. VIBE has a market cap of $1.04 million and $256.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

