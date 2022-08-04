Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $673.71

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 673.71 ($8.26) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.68). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 317 ($3.88), with a volume of 719,431 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($15.68) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victoria Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93. The firm has a market cap of £441.22 million and a P/E ratio of 11,500.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 457.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 671.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Victoria

In other news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 203 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 466 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £945.98 ($1,159.15).

(Get Rating)

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Articles

