Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Short Interest Update

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 14,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Vipshop Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 116,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,030. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Stories

