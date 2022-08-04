Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 220 ($2.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 224.78 ($2.75).

VMUK opened at GBX 155.60 ($1.91) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.31. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68). The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.64.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £8,346.44 ($10,227.23).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

