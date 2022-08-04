Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average of $210.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

