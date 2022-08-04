Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.17.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.43 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

