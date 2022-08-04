Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $30.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 247,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 191,367 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Vontier by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.