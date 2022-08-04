Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. 1,823,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,070. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Vontier has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vontier by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,145 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Vontier by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after buying an additional 191,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

