W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Robert W. Baird

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $545.16. 4,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $553.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

