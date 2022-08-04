Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.0% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.70. 235,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,502. The company has a market cap of $350.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.29. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

