Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 953,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 243,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 6.5 %

HCC traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.47. 45,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,645. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

