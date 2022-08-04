Washburn Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 74,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 65,094 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 499,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

