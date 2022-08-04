Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $152.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Waste Connections Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE WCN traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.13. 131,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,487. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

