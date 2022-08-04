Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $152.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WCN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.
Waste Connections Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE WCN traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.13. 131,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,487. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.