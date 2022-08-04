WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 35,431 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Visa worth $512,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.60.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

