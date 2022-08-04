Wealth Management Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

