Wealth Management Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 75,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

