Wealth Management Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $144.93 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

