Wealth Management Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.6% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

