Wealth Management Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

