Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 21,169 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,169 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.