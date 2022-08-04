Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 229 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,443,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after buying an additional 153,777 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $248.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average of $249.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

