Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

