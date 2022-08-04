Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $380,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 158.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Twilio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.04.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $97.69 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

