Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $458,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

