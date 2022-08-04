Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Invests $226,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $1,931,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 8.4% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

