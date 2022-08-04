Weaver Consulting Group Buys 492 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,982,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,109 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,507,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

