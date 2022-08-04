Weaver Consulting Group Has $422,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of GE opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
