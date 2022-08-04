Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAUG. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BAUG opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

