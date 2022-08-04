Weaver Consulting Group Raises Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 476.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.