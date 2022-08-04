Wedbush Weighs in on The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,559 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

