Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/1/2022 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $154.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $178.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $160.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2022 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $155.00.
- 7/27/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $141.68. 23,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,049. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.