Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2022 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $188.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $154.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $178.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $160.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – AbbVie had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $155.00.

7/27/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ABBV traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $141.68. 23,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,049. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

