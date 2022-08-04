Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Autoliv (ALV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2022 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $94.00.

7/11/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.13. 24,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,431. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 753.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 841,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 742,570 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,013,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1,318.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 295,033 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

