Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $249.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $229.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $222.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Lennox International stock opened at $244.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $345.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.45.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

