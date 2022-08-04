Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $110.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on EMN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.
Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %
EMN stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.16. 25,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,147. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
