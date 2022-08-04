Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $110.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EMN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %

EMN stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.16. 25,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,147. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

