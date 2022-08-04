WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.82 billion. WESCO International also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.60-$16.40 EPS.

WESCO International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WCC traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.50. 994,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WESCO International stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.11% of WESCO International worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

