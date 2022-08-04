Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE HIX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $7.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
