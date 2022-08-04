Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HIX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

