Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 115,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,963. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 83.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 198,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 90,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $671,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

