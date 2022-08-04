Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HYI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 53,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,510. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

