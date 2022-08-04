Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

