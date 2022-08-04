Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Western Union updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Western Union Trading Down 5.5 %

Western Union stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 212,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 746,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 278,161 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $7,756,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.