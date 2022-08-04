Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WUGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Western Union updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Western Union Trading Down 5.5 %

Western Union stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 212,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 41.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 746,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 278,161 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $7,756,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

