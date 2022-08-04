WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $195.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEX. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.73.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $170.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.05. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. CWM LLC grew its stake in WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.