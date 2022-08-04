Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $11,444,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $168.61. 7,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

