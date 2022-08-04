Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Market Cap Hits $259,795.79

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market cap of $259,795.79 and $899.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035183 BTC.
Wolf Safe Poor People Profile
Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8.
Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Wolf Safe Poor People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolf Safe Poor People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.