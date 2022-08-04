Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.68 and a 200 day moving average of $424.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

