Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 2,196 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 237.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.19.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

