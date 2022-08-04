Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $534.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,508. The company has a market cap of $501.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.27 and its 200-day moving average is $498.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.