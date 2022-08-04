Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $556,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

