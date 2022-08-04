Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 552.14, a P/E/G ratio of 594.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,926.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,404,926.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,883 shares of company stock worth $3,876,724. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

