Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.34. 30,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,231. The firm has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.13, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $421,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,661,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,500. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

